OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Although snow has yet to fall in the city of Oshkosh this season, its public works department is already preparing for what's to come. "Some of the equipment behind me, our primary salting trucks are only used for that in the winter time. We don't use them as part of leaf collection, so they're set and ready to go should we have to get out and start applying some salt or brine," Oshkosh Public Works director James Rabe said.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO