A magical week spent in Tuscany with Pioneer Press readers

Looking for a magical getaway? Look what I found! The lovingly preserved, 200 year old farmhouse, is ideally nestled in rural Tuscany overlooking sloping vineyards just a few kms from the village of Montefollonico and the better-known hilltop village of Montepulciano. Surrounded by cypresses, sheep pastures, and olive groves, the once forgotten farmhouse has been beautifully restored by owners Fabio and Suzanne, offering an authentic and relaxed Tuscan experience. The country house has six beautiful suites, re-finished and furnished with unique pieces that reflect the local history and environment. Follonico offers a subdued, pastoral alternative to the vineyard boutiques and touristy guesthouses that dot the region and is the perfect place to slow down, breathe and enjoy the natural rhythms that surround you. Via The Perfect Hideaway.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO