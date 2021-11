The United States is beginning to emerge from the COVID 19 pandemic, as more people are vaccinated and cases are declining. After more than 18 months of life with COVID, many are ready to put the pandemic behind them and move on. Dr. Sandro Galea argues that instead of thinking our work is done, now is the very time we need to take steps to be better prepared for the next pandemic. Dr. Galea is an epidemiologist and professor at Boston University School of Health. We talk with him about his new book that outlines what it will take to be prepared. It’s titled The Contagion Next Time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO