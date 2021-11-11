Experts: Slim chances of herd immunity slipping

In the Oct. 17 article “Oregon ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19 delta variant should arrive in late December, OHSU forecasts,” OHSU details a study that concluded that 78% of Oregon adults had immunity against COVID-19 and that herd immunity likely would be reached by Dec. 26 when about 85% of adults have been vaccinated or had a recent infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said over time that herd immunity would be met at 70% of U.S. adults, 75% of adults and, most recently, 80% of adults. Regardless of all those statements, according to OHSU, Oregon’s adult population is on track to surpass all of those threshold levels.
