Public Health

Experts: Slim chances of herd immunity slipping

ouraynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as thousands of Coloradans are still being infected by the coronavirus each day and...

www.ouraynews.com

hillcountrynews.com

CDC shifts pandemic goals away from reaching herd immunity

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, there has been one collective goal for bringing it to an end: achieving herd immunity. That's when so many people are immune to a virus that it runs out of …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

Public Health Officials Say COVID-19 Is Likely Here to Stay, Herd Immunity Unattainable

When the FDA approved COVID-19 came onto the market, the goal was to run up vaccinations to reach herd immunity which would’ve essentially ended the COVID-19 pandemic. “I honestly think the delta variant sort of changed everything because it's just so much more infectious, looks like it's a little more severe and it's really slightly evaded our vaccines, and we just haven't been able to sort of beat the virus and I think part of that is because of the resistance to being vaccinated,” Infectious Disease Dr. Christian Ramers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

With COVID vaccine hesitancy raging, CDC abandons long-sought herd immunity goal

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, there has been one collective goal for bringing it to an end: achieving herd...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHI

"His chances of survival are really slim" family struggles due to COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family from Indiana has a loved one in serious condition with COVID-19. Michelle McCleary and Scott Allen have a family of four. They've been together 15 years. Allen has been in critical condition in the hospital for months. Now, the family wonders if they'd still be in this situation if they'd been vaccinated.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen's spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite.
SCIENCE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: With herd immunity, end mandates

In the Oct. 17 article “Oregon ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19 delta variant should arrive in late December, OHSU forecasts,” OHSU details a study that concluded that 78% of Oregon adults had immunity against COVID-19 and that herd immunity likely would be reached by Dec. 26 when about 85% of adults have been vaccinated or had a recent infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said over time that herd immunity would be met at 70% of U.S. adults, 75% of adults and, most recently, 80% of adults. Regardless of all those statements, according to OHSU, Oregon’s adult population is on track to surpass all of those threshold levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
