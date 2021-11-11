CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer honors Michigan's 600,000 veterans on Veterans Day

By Devon Kessler
nbc25news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is honoring the state's nearly 600,000 veterans and the multitudes of brave military members who served before them. Thursday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Events: Events honoring...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 3

SuzzzyQ
5d ago

Now she is taking credit for “claiming” November 11, is Veterans Day?!?! There is no end to this woman’s narcissism!

Reply(1)
3
nbc25news.com

Governor Whitmer signs two year vehicle registration bill; residents react

FLINT, Mich. - Earlier this week Governor Whitmer signed a new legislation that will allow for two year vehicle registration. Currently tags expire every year on the driver's birthday. The latest change comes after several enhancements to Secretary of State offices. According to Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, the new services are more convenient and better than ever before.
FLINT, MI
alabamanews.net

City of Montgomery Honors Veterans for Veterans Day

The Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Union Station Train Shed and began with a Fly over by the Alabama Air National guard and a 21 Gun Salute. The speakers at the event were Mayor Steven L. Reed, Lieutenant General James B. Hecker, Adjutant General of Alabama Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, WWI Commissioner Monique Seefried.
MONTGOMERY, AL
nbc25news.com

Michiganders receiving food assistance to receive an additional payment before holidays

LANSING, Mich. - LANSING, Mich. – All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in November in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.26 million Michiganders, nearly 700,000 households, will...
nbc25news.com

Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require them to be reimbursed if they violated 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional. The Democratic governor said Friday that the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state to fall below minimum standards required by federal law, which would have “disastrous consequences.” The bill was approved on party lines by the Republican-controlled Senate last week. The sponsor has said his bill would “give some grace and relief to the employers in our state.”
LANSING, MI
Bangor Daily News

This Veterans Day, honor veterans by better serving them

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. It’s important to recognize Veterans Day is set aside for the people among us — our friends, neighbors and family members —...
BREWER, ME
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Honoring and supporting our veterans

“A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” – President John F. Kennedy. America is the greatest country in the world because our Constitution recognizes God-given human rights and protects individual liberties. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. Veterans Day is an opportunity for Nebraskans to thank the veterans who’ve heeded the call of duty to protect our way of life. There are around 127,000 veterans living in Nebraska. They’ve served America in every corner of the globe.
POLITICS
nbc25news.com

Eligibility expands for free or low-cost childcare in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Income eligibility criteria for free or low-cost childcare is expanding in Michigan to include more working families. Governor Whitmer hopes the expansion will be able to help more than 105,000 Michigan children. Families of four earning up to $49,000 will be eligible for free or low-cost childcare...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Directive to Improve Michigan’s Drinking Water Protections

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive Thursday that seeks to improve the State of Michigan’s water regulations, rules, and policies. The directive is comprised of six parts and focuses of prevention and response to water quality issues. The State will continue to work to make sure that every Michigan community has access to safe drinking water.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Holds Vets Roundtable Ahead Of Veterans Day

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted a roundtable with a group of veterans on the eve of Veteran’s Day. The group discussed a range of veterans issues, actions the state has taken to help veterans and their families thrive, and the work that remains to help every Michigander who served in uniform succeed.
POLITICS
Times Leader

Gov. Wolf acknowledges veterans, families on Veterans Day

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said we all owe an inexpressible debt to Pennsylvania’s distinguished veterans and their families — they are the strength of our nation and commonwealth. “Their service has allowed us to prosper and live in freedom, and for that, on behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I...
MILITARY
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice to honor Veterans Day with virtual ceremony

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice also announced that a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony will air online on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. “This event will pay tribute to our Veterans and their families,” Gov. Justice said. “I invite all West Virginians to watch this virtual ceremony.”. The...
POLITICS
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2021. “Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans who bravely served our country in every corner of the globe. Their service to defend our freedoms should be honored and celebrated throughout the year, but especially on Veterans Day. We are also grateful to our veterans’ family members for their sacrifices to support their loved ones who have served. As we celebrate Veterans Day, I encourage Nebraskans to say thanks to the veterans in their families and communities for all they’ve done to protect our country.”
LINCOLN, NE
cdcgamingreports.com

Supporters of proposed Michigan casino rally for Gov. Whitmer’s approval

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians rallied support Friday for its proposed Muskegon County casino. Tribal leaders, state legislators, local officials, unions and community members gathered at the Muskegon Art Museum to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to approve the $180 million project. About 100 people, both tribal and community members, showed up to the rally wearing pins that said “Governor Whitmer, support our Muskegon casino” and holding signs with “Governor Whitmer, Muskegon needs 3,000 jobs.”
MICHIGAN STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Doug Ducey's Veterans Day message

“In Arizona, we are grateful to be home to so many Veterans. Their service to our country continues in their service to our state and in our communities every day. “As small business owners, Veterans help build the backbone of our economy. As first responders, they protect their fellow Arizonans. As teachers, they educate our kids. And as Veterans, they are a source of inspiration to all of us.
POLITICS
cleveland19.com

Gov. DeWine honors veterans all day at events across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is set to participate in several Veterans Day events on Thursday. He is traveling to Milan, Sandusky and Georgetown for events honoring Ohio’s veterans, according to a news release. The first event is took place at Edison High School in Milan. Navy Corpsman...
OHIO STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Ige's Veterans Day ceremony canceled

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Due to the limiting factors associated with the pandemic, the State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veteran's Services has canceled the Governor's Veterans Day Ceremony. In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021, Gov. David Ige and First Lady Dawn...
HONOLULU, HI
nbc25news.com

Consumers Energy ranked #1 employer in Michigan for veterans

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has been ranked as the #1 employer in Michigan for veterans by Military Times. In the 2021 Best for Vets: Employers list, Consumers Energy ranked 20th nationally. “We want our veterans to know that their service to our country has not gone unnoticed, that they...
MICHIGAN STATE
harkeraquila.com

Veterans Day honors veterans across the country

The nation honored those who have served in the U.S. military through a variety of homages across the country today for Veterans Day. Originally called Armistice Day, President Woodrow Wilson first observed this holiday on Nov. 11, 1919, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1938, Veterans Day became a nationally observed holiday in order to commemorate veterans from all wars, both living and dead.
SAN JOSE, CA
springvillejournal.com

Veterans Day – A Day of Honor, A Day to Honor

The following is a guest column from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns:. Each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served our Nation and answered the call to defend it. The United States rose to greatness on the strength of their service and their stories are woven into the fabric of our Nation’s history. Close to 19 million U.S. veterans are alive today, one million of which have been wounded, 30 percent have disabilities and receive treatment for battlefield injuries and mental trauma as a result of their service, and 60 percent are under the age of 34.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

