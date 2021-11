A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...

