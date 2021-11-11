Legislators should pay their share of special session's cost

Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow issued a joint statement Thursday regarding the conclusion of the 2021 Special Session of the Wyoming Legislature. The joint statement reads that the Wyoming Legislature responded to the citizens of Wyoming by taking the extraordinary step to call a special session for only the second time in Wyoming’s history. Twenty-one unique bills were introduced in both houses. Thirteen of those bills were heard and debated on the floor and in the committees of the Senate or House of Representatives over the course of the seven-day session. Every legislator who attended this session worked hard to make those bills better, and in the end, to do what they believed was right and in the best interest for the people of Wyoming.

