Thank you, Terry and Spencer, for helping me after my fall

I was 30 years old and on the tail end of a 27-hour fully natural labor, giving birth to my oldest child, when I had my first out-of-body experience. I was struggling and my midwife and doula were concerned I wasn't dilating at a healthy pace. The next step was to take me to a traditional hospital instead of the birthing center. In my somewhat delirious state, I overheard them telling my mother this and I felt my body go into overdrive because I did not want to deliver my firstborn at a hospital hooked up to machines. As I began slowly walking down the hallway, hoping the movement would assist in dilation, I felt my soul leave my physical body. It's hard to remember how quickly this happened, but it felt as though it occurred in the blink of an eye. Suddenly there I was, across the hallway, watching myself struggling to walk with a huge belly and swollen legs. I don't know how long I watched myself, but the next thing I remember is lying on the bed and being instructed to push. After a short while, I was holding my oldest child in my arms. I knew I would never be the same again.

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO