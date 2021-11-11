CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thank you, Terry and Spencer, for helping me after my fall

By Letter from Roger O. Hammer
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

Terry Morgan and Spencer Torrey need to be thanked for hearing...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Thank you, south Cheyenne, for helping me recover runaway dogs

Thank you to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for having a lost-and-found website where we could post our two runaway dogs. Thank you to those who monitor that website and began looking for our two chow-chows. Thank you to my south Cheyenne neighbors who did everything they could do to help...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
brproud.com

Local church to hold turkey drive-thru giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Turkey Day is almost here and one local church is preparing its community by holding a food giveaway. Mirror of Grace Outreach will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m. 50 families will be given a turkey and a food basket, but it is first-come, first-served. Only one turkey and basket will be given per vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Sugar
katzenworld.co.uk

Youths Threaten to ‘Burn’ Terrified Kitten at Hendre Lake

A dog walker stepped in to rescue the black and white male kitten after hearing ‘distressed noises’ coming from a bag. A kitten is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after a member of the public said she saw three boys threatening to ‘burn’ him at Hendre Lake in St Mellons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Slate

Help! My Widowed Brother-in-Law Keeps Hitting on Me.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to the live chat. What’s on your mind today? Anxiety about the upcoming holidays? Lingering COVID debates? Other people being wrong? Let’s talk about it!. Q. His grief is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
signalscv.com

Barbara Spencer | Thanks to Good Samaritan Deputy

Sunday, my husband and I left the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church and headed up Seco Canyon toward home. Our car felt a little funny, and the street felt really rough. And it got worse. I found a side street and pulled off Seco. Yes, we had a flat tire,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Sequim Gazette

From the Back Nine: ‘Can you help me?’

Last month, I wrote about the difficulty of having to ask for help when you just can’t do it anymore. It feels like a personal failure. Many of you reached out to tell me you agree. But I did it. I asked. And it’s been wonderful at a time my...
SOCIETY
newportri.com

ADVICE ON PETS: Thanks for helping us, but animals can help you, too

Hello everyone! Your friend Tuki coming to you from my perch here at the Potter League. I see all kinds of people coming and going while sitting on my perch and they all want to help the animals here. There are staff members, volunteers, and best of all, people who come in to adopt one of our animals and give them a loving home.
NEWPORT, RI
Warren Times Observer

Bollinger clients help with vet thank you bags

Clients at the Bollinger Campus of the Barber National Institute recently helped the Blue Star Mothers of Kinzua Chapter back 200 Veterans Day bags. Each bag contained a couple candybars and a thank you note. Organizers say the clients enjoyed the project and look forward to assisting again in the near future.
CHARITIES
POPSUGAR

How Unleashing My Inner Bruja Helped Me Begin My Healing Journey

I was 30 years old and on the tail end of a 27-hour fully natural labor, giving birth to my oldest child, when I had my first out-of-body experience. I was struggling and my midwife and doula were concerned I wasn't dilating at a healthy pace. The next step was to take me to a traditional hospital instead of the birthing center. In my somewhat delirious state, I overheard them telling my mother this and I felt my body go into overdrive because I did not want to deliver my firstborn at a hospital hooked up to machines. As I began slowly walking down the hallway, hoping the movement would assist in dilation, I felt my soul leave my physical body. It's hard to remember how quickly this happened, but it felt as though it occurred in the blink of an eye. Suddenly there I was, across the hallway, watching myself struggling to walk with a huge belly and swollen legs. I don't know how long I watched myself, but the next thing I remember is lying on the bed and being instructed to push. After a short while, I was holding my oldest child in my arms. I knew I would never be the same again.
YOGA
theapopkavoice.com

This Marine's death taught me to go beyond "thank you for your service"

"You'll want to stand back," the elderly man said firmly, holding an Army-issued M1 Garand rifle and wearing a military uniform and a frown. I took a step back, as did others in the crowd, while he aimed his weapon at the sky and pulled the trigger, along with six other members of VFW Post 9927 out of Kettering, Ohio. The explosion from the seven guns echoed loudly off the mausoleum walls. One of the shell-casings bounced next to my shoe, and then two more rounds went off in rapid succession. Smoke filled the air as we made our way into the chapel.
MILITARY
The Portland Mercury

You made me crash and my ribs are broken

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Thank you, you stupid asshole, for making me crash my scooter in the rain and not even bothering to get out and ask if I was okay. Probably didn’t want to get your hair wet.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal

"Let Me Tell You About My Day"

In the midst of fear and uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Ellen Miller’s young daughter who brought her some comfort. Now the Mineral Area College reading and guidance department coordinator/education assistant professor is sharing this with others in her new children’s book “Let Me Tell You About My Day.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Highlands Presbyterian Church receives $40,000 missions gift

CHEYENNE – Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne has received a gift of $40,000 from a Colorado church to help support its commitment to mission. Westminster Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins chose Highlands because they believe it to be a thriving, mission-oriented faith community that will likely be serving the community long into the future.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy