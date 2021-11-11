Policy Matters: Social safety net serves veterans too
By Ahniwake Rose
Journal Record
5 days ago
The social safety net – the shared service programs that assist low-income Americans – provides essential support, but some may be surprised by the number of veterans requiring such services. A look at the numbers spotlight the real struggle some veterans encounter to put food on their table or a roof...
In 2008, U.S. Army veteran Scott Millar was watching a documentary about the war in Afghanistan with his wife, Donna. On the screen, American soldiers panted with exhaustion as they chased insurgents through the mountains. It got Millar thinking. “Here I am living at 9,000 feet and pretty fit,” recalled...
Westchester Elks Lodge receives $10,000 Focus Grant. The Department of Veteran Affairs asked the Elks to focus on serving the homeless veterans in cities (Los Angeles is among the top eight) where the number of homeless veterans is the highest. The Elks then created the Focus Grant, a competitive $10,000 grant given to local lodges that want to provide a project addressing the veteran homeless issue.
OKLAHOMA CITY – “I don’t know how I would be where I am today without the military,” said Evan Way, an associate at Crowe & Dunlevy who also serves in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. “I’m sure there were other paths; I’m sure there were other ways I could have done it, but it really just has been life-changing for me.”
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Education and Employee Ministry has received a boost from Boeing Co. in its Veterans Initiative to help Oklahoma vets involved in the criminal justice system. The initiative was launched in 2020 to help veterans with housing, transportation and other needs, including mental health and substance abuse...
While the Red Cross has become known for disaster response and blood drives, we’re reminded on this Veterans Day that it was begun by Clara Barton as a military service organization. Lisa Taibi with the Red Cross says one of those services is the Hero Care Network. The Red Cross is authorized by Congress to relay emergency messages between active military and their families.
Morris has been working in the Lawrence County Veteran’s Service Office since 1977. Some people end up where they are meant to be, like Lottie Morris, who has spent 43 years in the Lawrence County Veteran’s Service Office in the courthouse. “I started in November of 1977,” said Morris, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma veterans with vision challenges nay receive free consultations, visual-assistance device demonstrations and more during an event Wednesday planned by NewView Oklahoma with Boeing. The event, slated from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boeing’s Oklahoma City location, 6001 S. Air Depot Blvd, via the SE 59th Street entrance,...
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills.
Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home.
According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan.
After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...
As a former Army medic who served four tours, Brian Gibson, of Paducah, operates best when he is given a mission. After his good friend and Army comrade died by suicide, God, Gibson said, gave him one more: protect and serve veterans on the home front. Gibson, a retired sergeant...
MORRILTON, Ark. (KATV) — Women have not always been recognized as equal members of the military and to this day still struggle for equal rights. “We have an obligation to keep our country free and it’s not just the men who can do that. It’s everyone," said Joy Leapheart, Disabled American Veterans Service Officer. "There’s a printout that says we were always there and it goes from the American Revolution to the Gulf War and you see women there. You see women in the battlefield, some dressed up as men, some nursing men, but there have always been women on the battlefield whether the government acknowledged it or not, and I’ve always wanted to serve my country."
Ask Rusty – Is Waiting until 70 Still the Best Plan to Maximize Social Security?. Dear Rusty: My wife started her Social Security at 62 in March 2017 and I filed a Restricted Application to collect a spouse benefit from her shortly thereafter. Our plan is for me to file for my own Social Security later this year when I turn 70. Then my wife will file for her spousal benefit from me. Our life expectancy is 93 & 96. Is this still the best plan for maximum payments? Signed: Planning Ahead.
Dresden, Tenn.–Caring for “my kids” at Westview and ensuring that school nurses in the county have what they need when they need it is Beth Kempton, a Vietnam-era veteran who has devoted over two decades of nursing care to the students of Weakley County Schools. As Veterans Day approaches, Kempton,...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more […]
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma native Toni Deason spent 12 years in the Texas Army National Guard, including a deployment to Iraq and service at the Joint Force Headquarters in Austin. She was a military police officer, served on the Aviation Battalion and held a Readiness NCO position before moving back to Oklahoma in 2018 to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. In her return to civilian life, she discovered an opportunity with a small company that has provided her with support and fulfillment.
There are many different organizations around the Central Texas community in which veterans are serving veterans. Rolando Hernandez, Tyrone Richardson and Jacob Romero are three of those people serving their fellow brothers and sisters. “A lot of times, we have veterans that, once they get home, they don’t really know what it is that they […]
Upon being let go in 2009 at age 65 from my full time job of 30 years, I immediately applied for Social Security for my wife and I to live on while seeking employment. Not finding anything full time, I ended up working part time for the past 9 years driving a school bus for an hourly wage. Even though my wife and I are collecting Social Security, my wages are still being taxed for it. While I don’t feel this is fair, the real rub (to me) is the fact that my Social Security payroll deductions for the past nine years do not seem to be resulting in an increase in the amount of Social Security we receive. Meanwhile, a friend, who is our age and a business owner, mentioned the amount he is taxed for SS as a sole proprietor is somehow being returned to him from time to time. Therefore, could you please explain what’s happening here and whether we are due some kind of adjustment?
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 11 other states, joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. […]
Need help with unpaid rent or utilities? The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program provides financial assistance for rent and utilities to income-eligible California renters and their landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance. Depending on the address of your rental property, you may also be eligible for a local program. https://housing.ca.gov/covid_rr/index.html.
