In a tale of two halves, NC State men’s basketball used a dominant second half to take down Bucknell 88-70 in its opening game of the season at PNC Arena Tuesday, Nov. 9. Things went wrong for a majority of the first half for NC State, but the Wolfpack proved it had fight in it after being battle tested by the inferior Bison early on. Senior forward Jericole Hellems led the team with 22 points, while freshman guard Terquavion Smith shined off the bench in his first career game with 20 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO