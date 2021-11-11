CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

Derry voters will head to Calvary Bible Church for Dec. 7 election

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago

DERRY —Voters will head to Calvary Bible Church to cast ballots in a special election Dec. 7.

The decision to name Calvary as the lone polling location came at a recent Town Council meeting, as councilors approved the plan to hold the election there as voters choose a new state representative.

Republican Jodi Nelson will face off against Democrat Mary Eisner in the upcoming election to pick a new Derry state representative in Rockingham County District 6. It follows the departure of former representative Anne Copp, who moved out of town.

Council Chairman Jim Morgan said having a sole polling location will work well, and he gave kudos to election staff and volunteers who have made past elections in one location run smoothly.

Morgan added in past years Derry often had multiple spots for voting for various town districts.

“And that got confusing,” Morgan said.

Morgan also lashed out at events of the recent primary election Oct. 19, when polls were open at West Running Brook Middle School and election officials put a mask optional plan in place for voters coming to the school gymnasium to vote.

That drew criticism from a certain School Board member, Morgan said and, while not publicly announcing the name, he stated this person was upset at the polls and verbally voiced a lot of anger within distance of many voters and election officials.

The Derry school district has a mandatory mask policy in place for all its facilities.

The decision was made to move the polling location away from the school for the December election.

Morgan also said he wanted an apology from that board member, citing bad behavior on primary day.

“This is not acceptable,” Morgan said. “It’s not good for the town and voters were upset. I want an apology from the school district.”

Polls will be open Dec. 7 at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derry, NH
Society
Derry, NH
Government
City
Derry, NH
County
Rockingham County, NH
Rockingham County, NH
Government
CBS News

FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all adults this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand access to booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News on Tuesday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Volunteers#Calvary Bible Church#Town Council#Republican#Democrat#School Board
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
211
Followers
34
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy