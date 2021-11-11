Derry voters will head to Calvary Bible Church for Dec. 7 election

DERRY —Voters will head to Calvary Bible Church to cast ballots in a special election Dec. 7.

The decision to name Calvary as the lone polling location came at a recent Town Council meeting, as councilors approved the plan to hold the election there as voters choose a new state representative.

Republican Jodi Nelson will face off against Democrat Mary Eisner in the upcoming election to pick a new Derry state representative in Rockingham County District 6. It follows the departure of former representative Anne Copp, who moved out of town.

Council Chairman Jim Morgan said having a sole polling location will work well, and he gave kudos to election staff and volunteers who have made past elections in one location run smoothly.

Morgan added in past years Derry often had multiple spots for voting for various town districts.

“And that got confusing,” Morgan said.

Morgan also lashed out at events of the recent primary election Oct. 19, when polls were open at West Running Brook Middle School and election officials put a mask optional plan in place for voters coming to the school gymnasium to vote.

That drew criticism from a certain School Board member, Morgan said and, while not publicly announcing the name, he stated this person was upset at the polls and verbally voiced a lot of anger within distance of many voters and election officials.

The Derry school district has a mandatory mask policy in place for all its facilities.

The decision was made to move the polling location away from the school for the December election.

Morgan also said he wanted an apology from that board member, citing bad behavior on primary day.

“This is not acceptable,” Morgan said. “It’s not good for the town and voters were upset. I want an apology from the school district.”

Polls will be open Dec. 7 at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.