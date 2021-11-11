ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Songs and Pictures For Climate Change: A Playlist for the Planet

By Fiona Ritchie
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: As the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at work by photographers from around the world that highlight climate change. Songs for Climate Change: A COP26 Playlist. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, took place in the City...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
JSTOR Daily

Climate Change: A Syllabus

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, wraps up this week. We’re left with lingering questions. Are the biggest polluters willing and able to cap their greenhouse gas emissions? And more existentially: how long do we have? What’s going to happen? How can we cope? At JSTOR Daily, we’re constantly acquiring new content that looks at the climate crisis from different angles, but in the meantime, these previously published stories consider what the past has to teach us and what the future may bring. We hope it will help foster dialogue among all our readers, whom we consider students of the world. As always, the stories here and the underlying scholarship are free to everyone. We’ll be updating this syllabus and welcome reader suggestions for coverage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediavillage.com

YouTube Takes on Climate Change

The massive climate change conference COP26 kicked off in Glasgow last weekend and will run through November 12. Politicians, scientists, activists and young leaders have gathered to discuss some of the toughest environmental challenges we are facing today. Accordingly, YouTube Originals has released a series of programs designed to educate, inspire and motivate audiences to create a safer, healthier and more sustainable planet. These shows are available globally for free and can be viewed here.
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Morning bird song chorus is getting quieter due to climate change

NORWICH, United Kingdom — The “dawn chorus” is getting quieter due to climate change, a new study finds. Researchers found that the pleasant sounds of nature which regularly fill our nearby trees are growing quieter and less diverse over the last 25 years due to the changing distribution of bird species as a result of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
THE DAILY RECKONING

“This Lady Has Climate Change”

It is official — climate change is a medical pathology. Reports Canada’s Times Colonist:. “British Columbia Doctor Clinically Diagnoses Patient as Suffering From ‘Climate Change.’” More:. Doctors have traditionally struggled to clinically attribute mortality and severe illness to air pollution. For [Dr. Kyle] Merritt, this summer’s wildfire season changed all...
ENVIRONMENT
Design Week

Design for Planet: using storytelling to reframe the climate crisis

By shifting the focus towards storytelling, designers can reposition their own work and thereby effect change in consumers. On day one of the Design Council’s Design for Planet festival the message was clear: humans need to resoundingly change their behaviour patterns if we want to save the fortunes of the planet – and ourselves.
DESIGN
Popular Science

See 24,000 years of climate history at a glance

The city of Kathmandu, Nepal, seen at the bottom left of this Landsat 9 image, lies in a valley south of the Himalayan Mountains between Nepal and China. Glaciers, and the lakes formed by glacial meltwater, are visible in the top middle of this image. Previous studies with Landsat have documented shrinkage of Himalayan glaciers, as well as changing lake levels the adjacent Tibetan plateau. NASAA new analysis of hundreds of sediment cores shows the retreat of the glaciers in microscopic detail.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Planet#Npr#The Thistle Shamrock#Climate Caf#Russian
BBC

Climate change: The everyday actions that can help save the planet

It's not only the decisions of world leaders at climate summits that have an impact on our planet. Talk about carbon off-setting and net-zero can sometimes feel quite distant, or hard to relate to. While policy changes are required to meet our planet's climate goals set out at the COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate changed abruptly at tipping points in past

Abrupt changes in ice core samples and other records indicate dramatic changes in climate occurred at certain points in the past. In Chaos, climate scientists identify abrupt transitions in climate records that may have been caused by the climate system crossing a tipping point. This happens when self-reinforcing feedbacks in a system push it away from a stable state, leading to dramatic change.
ENVIRONMENT
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
cbslocal.com

Climate Change Protest In Amsterdam

Thousands of people marched in protest of Climate Change in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They joined many others around the world demanding action from global leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
WILDLIFE
BBC

In pictures: Glasgow's biggest climate action demo

The biggest climate action protest of the COP26 summit has been taking place in Glasgow. Organisers say about 100,000 people marched through the city for a rally at Glasgow Green. Here are some of the images from a day that brought together activists from across the UK and the world.
ADVOCACY
wypr.org

"Losing Winter" and climate change

The U.N. Climate Change Conference has brought together world leaders and environmental groups who hope to design solutions that will combat rising temperatures around the globe. Baltimore-based Jakir Manela, CEO of the Jewish environmental justice organizations Hazon and Pearlstone Center, attended the conference in Glasgow. It gave him hope, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
nybooks.com

The Limits of Climate Change Litigation

For two decades, climate scientists have been developing tools to pin the blame for hurricanes, floods, and heatwaves on fossil fuel companies. But judges say climate change is too big for court.
ENVIRONMENT
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy