In 1986, audiences were transported by a live-action Disney sci-fi/fantasy movie about a 12-year-old boy who ends up in his own future after being abducted by an alien spaceship. Joey Cramer was the young star of Flight of the Navigator, but despite leading one of the most beloved and unusual family films of the decade, he didn't stick around in Hollywood for very long after it came out. Today, Cramer is 48 and just recently started acting on screen again. To find out more about the Flight of the Navigator star now and why he walked away from making movies back in the '80s, read on.

