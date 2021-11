At the heart of the Google Tensor, we find the TPU which actually gives the chip is marketing name. Developed by Google with input and feedback by the team’s research teams, taking advantage of years of extensive experience in the field of machine learning, Google puts a lot of value into the experiences that the new TPU allows for Pixel 6 phones. There’s a lot to talk about here, but let’s first try to break down some numbers, to try to see where the performance of the Tensor ends up relative to the competition.

