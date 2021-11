The cryptocurrency market has suffered a big drop over the past 24 hours. At $2.79 trillion, it has slid by 7%, with the liquidation of leveraged positions most likely responsible. However, while almost every cryptocurrency has lost value, the dip presents a good opportunity to buy coins on the cheap. As such, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy at low prices. This covers cryptocurrencies with low prices and those that are cheap compared to yesterday.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO