The failed bomber who died in the Liverpool hospital explosion was named by police as Emad al-Swealmeen.The 32-year-old had been living locally and booked a taxi to take him from a house on Rutland Avenue to Liverpool Women’s hospital on the morning of Sunday November 14. He had been known to the police, having reportedly been ‘sectioned’ under the Mental Health Act in around 2014 or 2015, and had tried unsuccessfully to claim asylum in the UK, apparently telling immigration officials that he was from Syria. His nationality is still undetermined with some papers reporting that he was a Jordanian...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO