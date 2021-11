The Elden Ring network test will let you select one of five intrepid adventurers to play as next week, and you can get start getting acquainted with them all right now. The game's official Twitter account shared an image of the five Tarnished, which seem to be pre-made heroes for the purposes of the Elden Ring network test - after all, FromSoftware wants you to spend as much time as possible testing out Elden Ring in real-life network conditions, not fiddling with the character creator. Each one represents a distinct class, with the Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf represented, and all five come with a choice of two body types.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO