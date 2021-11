More often than not, a designer’s role is to create a dream space for clients. Occasionally, however, they’re pressed into service in other ways. So when designer Ami McKay of Pure Design Inc. received a call asking if she would serve as a sounding board for a prospective client, she was happy to help. The client and her husband were renovating a home in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood with a traditional exterior. Inside, though, they wanted a thoroughly modern look. To get the balance right, she turned to Ami, whom she’d been following on Instagram. She loved how the designer created contemporary spaces that never felt sterile; clean lines and warm colours were Ami’s calling cards.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO