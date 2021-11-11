CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Miller Named New Head of Overwatch League, Jon Spector Moves to New Role

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Miller will be taking on the role as the Head of Overwatch League, taking over from Jon Spector who will be transitioning to the role of Commercial Leader for Overwatch. Overwatch League made an exciting statement yesterday evening, announcing a change in leadership roles as the team prepares for the...

