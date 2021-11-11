CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Disney Subscription Growth Disappoints

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Thursday, rebounding after the inflation-induced losses of Wednesday despite a disappointing update from entertainment giant Disney . At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 60 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures traded 18 points, or...

www.investing.com

Zacks.com

Bet on Growth ETFs to Ride the US Economic Growth Optimism

The current U.S. economic optimism is dotted by many positive factors that can keep driving investor optimism. Factors like a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season, the improving labor market conditions, growing consumer confidence and the passage of the much-awaited $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill have been triggering a Wall Street rally. Also, the coronavirus outbreak seems to be gradually coming under control as new cases from the highly-infectious Delta variant have been reducing since early September.
stockxpo.com

Stocks Edge Higher as Retail Sales Grow

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track for a fresh high after a consumer-spending report raised hopes for the holiday-sales season. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4706, reversing Monday’s declines. If it holds those gains to the closing bell, it will eclipse the record it hit last week of 4701.70.
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
Walt Disney
investing.com

Markets Lacking Momentum

There isn’t an enormous amount of momentum in the markets at the moment and that’s being reflected in stocks, which are once again treading water on Tuesday. Europe is on a slightly positive trajectory, but we’re talking incremental gains each day that don’t add up to much and could collectively be wiped out in a moderately negative session. The U.S., as we’re seeing in large parts of Asia, is a little choppy and not making any significant moves in either direction. Asia ended the day a little mixed with the Hang Seng standing alone in making decent strides forward while other indices were broadly a little lower.
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.15%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Consumer Goods , Technology and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.39%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.76%.
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.46%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the IT , Healthcare and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.46% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX...
investing.com

Retail boost helps lift S&P 500

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as earnings from Home Depot and retail sales data signaled solid consumer health and eased worries about a Federal Reserve that may have to become more aggressive in the face of rising inflation. Data showed retail sales jumped 1.7% in...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.52% to $162.67 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.25 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.21%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Biomed, Technology and Banking sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 declined 0.21%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Extends Gains On Stronger Retail Sales

Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated, but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex-autos beat expectations. This means that while higher prices certainly played a role in the gains, consumers were not discouraged by price hikes to spend more on electronics, sporting goods, books and musical instruments. Spending at clothing stores declined modestly from the previous month, but that will change in November and December with holiday shopping. Economists expect a strong holiday season, with many retailers starting sales extra early this year in anticipation of shipping delays.
investing.com

S&P 500 Closes Just Shy of Record High as Tech, Retailers Shine

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed near record highs Tuesday, underpinned by consumer discretionary stocks following a rally in retailers and data pointing to strength in the U.S. consumer. The S&P 500 rose 0.39% to 4,700.90, just shy of its closing high of 4,701.70. The Dow Jones Industrial...
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
investing.com

Bitcoin's Battle at $60K Intensifies Amid Slew of Negative News

Investing.com – Bitcoin continued to face a battle to hold onto the key $60,000 level on Tuesday, as traders appeared to rein in their bullish bets on the popular crypto amid a slew of negative headlines. BTC/USD fell 5.3% to $59,739.4, though had briefly dripped below $60,000. The reason for...
investing.com

Gold Dips Again, But Stays at Mid-$1,800 on U.S. Inflation Scare

Investing.com - Gold prices fell for a second straight day but still closed above the key mid-$1,800 level — in spite of the twin weights of rallying U.S. bond yields and the dollar. Bullion had a scintillating seven-session run that resulted in a net gain of 4.6% over two weeks,...
investing.com

Oil Rally Halts as More Output Seen; U.S. Stockpile Data Awaited

Investing.com - Oil prices aren’t ready to collapse yet in the same fashion they rose. Yet, new highs aren’t happening in a market seeing steady drops or slower advances each day, especially after a forecast Tuesday that world output may actually rise in the near-term — something few expected. The...
