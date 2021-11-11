Corbin Garden Club honors members of Armed Forces with Blue Star Marker at Kentucky Welcome Center

WILLIAMSBURG—A Blue Star Memorial Marker was dedicated at the Kentucky Welcome Center on Monday afternoon.

Community leaders, members of the Corbin Garden Club and Garden Club of Kentucky, members of the Keavy chapter of Disabled American Veterans and others met at the Kentucky Welcome Center in Williamsburg for the dedication ceremony.

Also in attendance was the Corbin High School Chamber Choir who opened the ceremony with the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner", the Corbin High School JROTC who did the Presentation of Colors, Knox County High School JROTC who led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Keavy DAV Honor Guard who did the playing of “Taps.” Pastor Jack Willis also led prayer during the ceremony.

The Blue Star Memorial Marker was sponsored by the Corbin Garden Club and is the second marker the local garden club has dedicated in the area, with the first one being installed in 2016 in front of Corbin City Hall.

Corbin Garden Club President Laura Whitney Burchette welcomed guests during Monday’s ceremony, where she noted that this was a long time coming, as the garden club had to cancel on more than one occasion due to construction at the welcome center and then due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the ceremony, State Blue Star Marker Chair Romanza Johnson gave a brief history of the Blue Star Markers.

“After World War II, some Garden Club members in New Jersey decided to plant 5,000 dogwood trees in welcoming back their service members and of course, that was a great project,” she said. “But after getting together often, they decided that maybe the National Garden Club should have a plaque or something to honor people that have served and so that’s how we got started with the Blue Star Marker. I’m proud that Kentucky was the fourth state to join in with them in putting up a marker.”

The planting of the trees served as a living memorial to veterans of WWII. Then, in 1945, the National Garden Club adopted the program and began the Blue Star Memorial Highway program. According to the National Garden Club website, the blue star was adopted because it had become an icon in WWII, as it was seen on flags and banners in homes for those away at war, as well as in churches and businesses.

Today, the Blue Star Memorial Markers are a tribute to all members of the Armed Forces—past, present and future.

“I would like to thank the Garden Club and the veterans that are here today, the DAV Keavy, the Color Guard, family, friends, everybody who has made the trip here today—thank you very much,” said Colonel Mike Warren during the ceremony. “President Calvin Coolidge said once that a country that forgets its defenders will soon forget itself and so, this is a tribute for the ongoing legacy that we are not forgetting our country, we are not forgetting our Armed Forces, the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces.”

The Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Kentucky Welcome Center was sponsored by the Corbin Garden Club, in collaboration with the Whitley County Road Department and the Kentucky Department of Highways.