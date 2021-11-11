Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

www.cltampa.com

Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Technology
Spin

Brass Against Singer Sophie Urista Apologizes for Urinating on Fan

To (likely) conclude one of the stranger stories of the year, Brass Against singer Sophie Urista has apologized for peeing on a fan. The incident took place at the Welcome to Rockville festival. Though it’s not as famous as another alleged pee tape, the incident lit the internet on fire.
MUSIC
Distractify

Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?

Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
HEALTH
cltampa.com

Greg Billings Band’s Clearwater farewell show is sold-out

After a lifetime of entertaining Tampa Bay, Greg Billings Band plays a long sold-out final show on Saturday in Clearwater. “It’s been great playing these songs the last 40 years,” said Billings in a press release. “But I feel it’s time to move on to the next phase of my music life.” Billings got national attention leading the ‘80s rock band Stranger (neé Romeo), but left in the mid-90s. Don’t be surprised if another Bay area celeb, Robin Zander, makes a surprise appearance; Billings worked with the Cheap Trick frontman a few times, both live and in the studio.
CLEARWATER, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake Drake Performs Drizzy's Songs At Nightclub

While the real Drake is renting out Beverly Hills mansions and flexing new jewels that set him back a few million, his imposter has continued to make his way through the club scene. Over the last few weeks, footage has been circulating showing Fake Drake, or a man in the Miami area who has been mirroring Drizzy's style.
MUSIC
cltampa.com

Hank Williams descendant headed to Tampa’s New World Brewery on Friday

Coleman Williams’ IV and the Strange Band opens for Tejon Street Corner Thieves. Colorado’s Tejon Street Corner Thieves makes its Tampa debut Friday, and the rowdy foursome is going to fit in well here. The band’s “trashgrass and blues” style runs on the same Have Gun, Will Travel singalong vibe, especially the band’s alcohol-soaked song “Whiskey” (which will also make you happy now that New World has a full bar). By the end of the show, there’ll a new batch of “tejomies.”
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Clearwater next week

Derek and Susan lead the charge at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Wife and husband Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks lead the Grammy-award winning Tedeschi Trucks Band for this stop in Clearwater on Tuesday. The band isn’t a duo though, 12-musicians with plenty of horns give the Jacksonville group its jammy-Americana-blues sound....
CLEARWATER, FL
Slate

How Race and Class Play Into the Astroworld Tragedy

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured on Friday when a surging crowd pushed the breath out of Astroworld’s audience of thousands. Two of the dead were high schoolers. The oldest victim was just 27. And the entire show was caught on tape. There’s video of Travis Scott...
HOUSTON, TX
cltampa.com

This ‘Kentacobell’ is for sale in Tampa for $3 million

It is a shame that this location doesn’t have an attached Pizza Hut, completing the holy trinity, but maybe that’s why it’s priced at $873 a foot. When you’re the boss of a combination Taco Bell and KFC you can pretty much do whatever your greasy little heart desires, like pour gravy over a bag of tortilla chips or jam two pieces of fried chicken into both sides of a bean burrito and call it a Crispy Legs on the Cob.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

After a long hiatus, Carnival resumes Tampa cruises this weekend

Carnival Cruise Line is about to make good on a year-and-a-half-old promise it made to Tampa when it said, “We Will Be Back.”. Today, the cruise giant, which has been absent from Tampa Bay since the onset of the pandemic, announced that this weekend, its 7-day western Caribbean cruise will once again depart from Port of Tampa starting Sunday, Nov. 14.
TAMPA, FL

Community Policy