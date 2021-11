For most of us, the thought of owning even a used Ferrari is incomprehensible due to the size of the brave pill we'd have to swallow. So the thought of going to Ferrari and asking them to build you a bespoke car is up there with a trip to space onboard the good ship Bezos. Except it isn't, because that's in the hundreds of thousands and a bespoke Ferrari will set you back...well, only those involved can give you that figure. But it's in the millions, and how many depends on how much you change of the original car, how many times you change your mind along the way and what materials you select.

