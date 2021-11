Sustainable travel continues to be an ongoing opportunity in the industry and with travelers, with many sensitive to the impact travel can have on local environments, economies and the individuals that call these destinations home. In 2019, Expedia Group partnered with UNESCO and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch the first chapter of the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge. Since then, The UNESCO Pledge has quickly expanded, with major chains such as Accor and Iberostar signing on, creating unique connections across the travel industry to create a travel ecosystem which supports sustainable tourism. The UNESCO Pledge now has 4,200 hotels committed to concrete, transparent and achievable action.

