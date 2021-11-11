CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Strong’ start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the...

whby.com

Health providers announce start dates for kids vaccinations

Area health care providers set the dates that they will start providing coronavirus vaccinations for kids from ages five to 12. Bellin Health and Aurora will begin offering shots to kids tomorrow (Friday). Prevea Health will start child vaccinations on Monday. ThedaCare will have vaccinations available for kids on Tuesday. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children under 12–and two shots spaced out by three weeks are required to be considered fully-vaccinated.
99.1 WFMK

Side Effects for Kids Ages 5 to 11 Receiving COVID Vaccine

Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccinations over the last several months. We all started out by getting our first vaccination and then waiting for our second vaccination. And even now as we continue with this coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are getting their booster shots to prevent them...
Medscape News

Q&A: Meeting the Challenge of Giving COVID Vaccines to Younger Kids

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. What are some best practices for meeting the challenges of immunizing this younger age group?
State
Washington State
WTOP

Jill Biden and surgeon general kick off kids vaccination campaign in McLean

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, will be visiting a children’s vaccination clinic at a school in McLean, Virginia, with historic significance in vaccine delivery. Franklin Sherman Elementary School was the first school in the nation to give children the polio vaccine in 1954. Jill...
Montana Free Press

Gianforte nixed a kids’ vaccine campaign, so health officials plan their own

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration quashed plans for a public service campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible teenagers over the summer, a former state health official said. That has led public health and medical experts to plan their own ad campaigns, in anticipation of the administration not publicly backing shots for kids 5 and up when doses for those children roll out.
NJ.com

Hudson County kicks off vaccination campaign for kids 5 to 11

More than 30 children were among the first kids in Hudson County to be vaccinated Wednesday when Hudson County opened its county vaccine distribution center for the newly approved vaccine. After FDA approved the two-shot COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine regiment for children 5 to 11 years old on Tuesday, the county...
963xke.com

Health Commissioner: Demand strong for young kids’ vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Depsite lagging numbers throughout Indiana, Allen County’s public health boss says a lot of parents want to get their younger kids vaccinated. Allen County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter said on Wednesday that nearly 500 kids were vaccinated as of Monday. He figures another 125 or...
KFYR-TV

COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by remarks during Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery. |. Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two and wounding a third, breaks down on the...
Independent Record

An IR View: Successful campaigns, free and fair elections, vaccines for kids

Congratulations to Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners-elect Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed on their success in Tuesday’s municipal elections. And thanks to all of the candidates for taking the initiative to run for local office. It takes a special kind of person to willingly take on all the...
Hartford Courant

COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 off to strong start in Connecticut, providers say, but hesitancy looms

COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 in Connecticut is off to a quick start, providers say, even as they worry hesitancy could eventually slow the process. At Connecticut Children’s, slots for a vaccine clinic Monday morning filled up within 15 minutes, physician-in-chief Dr. Juan Salazar said. “It was something to see. It was remarkable,” he said. “These families have been waiting ...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
centerforhealthjournalism.org

A hospitalized 8-year-old witnesses death. Her fear is part of a broader wave of pandemic trauma in kids

Brianna, 8, didn’t know death was going to come so close to her. She was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California last January with multisystem inflammatory disorder in children, or MIS-C. This illness is characterized by total body inflammation due to a misguided immune response to coronavirus.
WJHL

Regional supply appears abundant as COVID kids’ vaccine campaign begins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses are already shipped to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with the abundant supply about to be available across a wide array of providers. Nearly 50 shots could go in arms Monday at two Sullivan County Regional Health Office sites, with the Kingsport Health Department […]
