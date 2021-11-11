CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as...

CBS News

Meat prices are soaring as inflation bites U.S. consumers

Meatless Mondays could soon be followed by Tofu Tuesdays, at least among more frugal shoppers. Americans with an eye on the rising cost of groceries may want to curtail their purchases of animal protein, which have collectively notched double-digit price hikes over the past year. Since October of 2020, the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Price hikes and shortages didn't stop US shoppers in October

Sales remained brisk at American businesses last month, despite shortages of some goods and a wave of inflation that has pushed prices higher, government data released Tuesday showed. Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, the Commerce Department reported, the biggest month-on-month jump since March and above expectations. A range of businesses propelled the indicator measuring the shopping habits of consumers in the world's largest economy, and likely reflected at least in part a rush to buy ahead of the holidays, according to analysts. Auto dealers saw sales rise 1.8 percent as cars remain scarce and pricy due to the worldwide shortage of crucial semiconductors, while gas station sales climbed 3.9 percent amid rising energy prices as global economies recover, the data showed.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
BUSINESS
BlackAmericaWeb

Key Reason For Supply Shortages: Americans Keep Spending

U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again — a lot. And since consumer demand drives much of the U.S. and global economies, high demand has brought goods shortages to the U.S. and much of the world.
ECONOMY
Goshen News

Gloomy consumer price report clouds holiday outlook for many retailers

ANDERSON — A confluence of supply shortages, heightened consumer demand and concerns about pandemic-related inflation is diminishing the holiday shopping outlook for many local retailers. Consumer prices in the United States have risen 6.2% during the last 12 months, the largest increase since 1990, according to a report released Wednesday...
ANDERSON, IN
NBC Connecticut

Inflation Is Soaring. Here's How to Navigate Higher Consumer Prices

Across the nation, Americans are experiencing sticker shock — just in time for holiday shopping. Consumer prices are surging, with October seeing a 6.2% jump from last year, the most since December 1990, according to the Labor Department. People are paying more for furniture and cars, as well as in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%, the highest month-over-month increase since June.Inflation is eroding the strong gains in wages and salaries that have flowed to America's workers in recent months, creating political headaches for the Biden administration and congressional Democrats and intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve as it considers how fast to withdraw its efforts to boost the economy. Job gains and pay raises have been much healthier during the pandemic recovery than they were after the Great Recession roughly a decade ago. But in contrast to the years that followed that downturn, inflation is now accelerating and diminishing Americans' confidence in the economy, surveys have found.
BUSINESS
wabcradio.com

US Consumer Prices Soar to their Highest Level Since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers are shelling out more money for goods and services than they have in three decades. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Consumer prices soar 6.2% in October, largest jump since November 1990

NEW YORK — Consumer prices continued to climb at an alarmingly rapid pace last month, according to data from the Labor Department on Wednesday, as inflation woes have cast a shadow over the post-pandemic economic recovery. The Consumer Price Index, often used as an inflation barometer as it measures the...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Sales Revenue of Protein Bars Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Emerging fitness trends, the availability of protein bars catering to the needs of people with various allergies and the high demand for convenience foods are anticipated to benefit the protein bar market for the foreseeable future. Consumers are seeking out protein bars primarily for general wellness as opposed to any specific medical requirement. Protein bar makers have witnessed strong demand for their products and this has compelled new entrants to enter this highly dynamic market. The protein bar market is expected to record a robust CAGR of 7.8% from 2017-2022.
MARKETS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS

