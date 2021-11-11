CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden honors kids of injured troops as ‘hidden heroes’

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her first solo White House event as first lady,...

Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Jill Biden kicking off ‘nationwide’ child vaccine effort

First lady Jill Biden plans to embark on a “nationwide effort” to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old next week, her office announced Friday. On Monday, her office said in a statement, Biden “will kick off a nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages 5-11. The First Lady will visit a pediatric Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.”
MCLEAN, VA
mynews13.com

Dr. Biden honors ‘hidden helpers’ of military families: ‘We stand with you’

Dr. Jill Biden has long worked to support members of the U.S. military and their families during her many years in Washington, and her time as first lady is no different. On Wednesday, Dr. Biden joined lawmakers and members of her husband’s administration to highlight Hidden Helpers, an initiative that aims to “create supportive programming for the children of America’s 5.5 million military caregivers.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

Veterans honor their heros

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH)--They return to this wall with gratitude for the more than 58,000 names who didn't get to come home. https://nbc4i.co/3D7RtlW.
MILITARY
ksgf.com

Biden Salutes Troops On Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is saluting the nation’s military veterans as “the spine of America” as he marks his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden said “there’s nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men...
MILITARY
The Evening News

Charlestown officially named Hidden Heroes City, honors veterans, caregivers

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown residents came together on Thursday to not only honor veterans but to also show appreciation for military and veteran caregivers. Mayor Treva Hodges officially announced Charlestown to be a Hidden Heroes City at the Veterans Day gathering, meaning the city is dedicated to providing support services for caregivers.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
AFP

In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows. - Vaccination -  The first lady is traveling around the country urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and -- ever since vaccines were approved for teenagers and younger kids -- to also immunize their children.
POLITICS
Vinton Messenger

Airman Dooley honors fallen heroes

Airman Colin Everette Dooley is a member of the United States Air Force Honor Guard as a Body Bearer. He participates in Air Force funerals by carrying the remains of deceased servicemen, their dependents, or national leaders to their final resting places at Arlington Cemetery. Dooley is a 2019 graduate...
VINTON, VA
romper.com

Jill Biden Urges Parents To Vaccinate Their Kids Against Covid-19

Dr. Jill Biden’s daughter Ashley may be all grown up now, but that doesn’t mean the first lady doesn’t know what it’s like to worry about keeping her children safe and healthy. Biden got candid with parents in a recent op-ed for CNN, applauding them for how they’ve tackled the difficult challenges of parenting amid a pandemic and touching on her own experience as a mother to talk parent to parent about the importance of vaccinating eligible children against Covid-19.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Philadelphia

Military Kids Are ‘Hidden Heroes' Who Help Care For Veterans in Need

When we talk about caregivers for veterans, most people think about spouses. But the children of veterans also shoulder a heavy burden. To support those families, Hidden Heroes, a campaign started by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to provide much-needed support to military and veteran caregivers, has announced a new initiative just for kids: "Hidden Helpers."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wivr1017.com

Trisha Yearwood And Jill Biden Team Up For Food Network Thanksgiving Special

Trisha Yearwood is teaming up with First Lady Jill Biden for a new Food Network special to usher in the holiday season. A White House Thanksgiving finds Yearwood in Washington, D.C. where she joins Biden to give viewers a glimpse at holiday entertaining at the White House. The special premieres on Saturday, November 20th at 12 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Times

Senate GOP blasts Biden for threatening unvaccinated troops with other-than-honorable discharge

Senate Republicans on Thursday blasted President Biden’s plan to allow for other-than-honorable discharges for active-duty military personnel who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House has remained firm on its vaccine requirement for service members and has pushed back on lawmakers’ efforts to bar other-than-honorable discharges. “Next Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Your Radio Place

WYBZ is honoring heroes Thursday

Veterans Day is Thursday. It’s a day when we thank those men and women who served their country. We’re honoring those living legends and heroes with some of the best patriotic favorites all day long. Check it out Thursday on Classic Hits Y-107.3.
FESTIVAL

