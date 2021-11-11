CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency

(AP) — Universities that adopted COVID-19 vaccine mandates this fall have seen widespread...

spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's biggest colleges are approaching the federal vaccine mandates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of public universities around the country have started requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees following President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal contractors and large employers, but most of Kentucky’s biggest schools have not. While the University of Kentucky has said all staff will need to either...
KENTUCKY STATE
delta.edu

Delta College to host political forum about the history of vaccination mandates

The history of vaccination mandates in the U.S., and the public response to them, will be the topic of an event at Delta College. The college’s Political Forum Committee will host a distinguished panel on November 18 for the free event, “Mandatory Vaccination and the Workplace: Legality, Labor and Liberty,” from 7-8:30pm on Zoom. Registration is required at delta.edu/workplacevaccine.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
krcgtv.com

Columbia colleges weigh options amid federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA — Columbia colleges and universities are drafting plans pending a possible federal and private sector vaccine mandate. The Biden Administration extended its vaccine mandate to Jan. 4, 2022, for federal and private businesses with more than 100 employees. University of Missouri Spokesman Christian Basi said it is a complicated...
COLUMBIA, MO
NBC Bay Area

Kids' Vaccinations Ramp Up, But Mask Mandates at Schools Likely to Remain

Even as COVID-19 vaccinations for school-aged kids ramp up and full protection is about a month away, mask mandates in the classrooms likely will remain in place. Bay Area mask mandates for indoor venues are tied to vaccination rates, and that now includes children ages 5 to 11. But during a virtual town hall Monday, Santa Clara County public health officials said there's no state metric for lifting the mandate in school settings.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
uiowa.edu

College of Pharmacy Blood Drive

The University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center is looking for blood donors this semester and would love to fill up their schedules to ensure enough blood is on hand for the patients at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and UI Stead Family Hospital. The College of Pharmacy is hosting...
IOWA CITY, IA
tucson.com

Pima Community College approves employee vaccine mandate

Pima Community College is now among the recent wave of higher learning institutions that will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future. “This is about safety and the health of our employees,” PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert said at a virtual board meeting Wednesday night, right before it unanimously approved the mandate, which includes accommodations for employees with verified religious or medical exemptions. “We are required to do this because Pima is a federal contractor.”
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
parentherald.com

Reading Skills Among First Graders Significantly Declining Due to the Pandemic

The first few months of the resumption of in-person classes in the U.S., post-pandemic, has laid bare what many experts have anticipated. Students, especially first graders, are falling behind on their reading skills. Per a report on USA Today, the pandemic disruption to learning is mostly affecting elementary students because...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

N.J. high school goes remote due to uptick in COVID cases

Morristown High School has switched to all-remote learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at the school. A spokesperson for the Morris School District said the decision to close the high school, starting last Friday, was made at the behest of the local health department. “There was an uncommonly high...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
thecentersquare.com

Despite changes to HCRCA, lawsuit over vaccine mandate continues

(The Center Square) – An attorney representing more than 50 workers at Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee said the latest changes to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act will not halt his cases. The amendment to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, approved by lawmakers and signed by the...
KANKAKEE, IL
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
WETM 18 News

Religious exemptions against COVID-19 vaccine mandate end Monday for health care workers in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs. The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leadertimes.com

ASD brass outlines anti-bullying system in place for past six years

Efforts to teach children and teens in the Armstrong School District (ASD) to treat each other with respect and kindness begin in kindergarten and extend through grade 12, ASD administrators said during an interview Wednesday. Those present for the interview included West Hills Primary School Principal Paula Berry, Ph.D., West Hills Intermediate School Principal Mandy Toy; Chuck Kreinbucher, ASD assistant […]
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

