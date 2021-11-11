CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania judge race with narrow margin will get recount

leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The results of a tight race for a seat...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS News

Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes home for the night without returning a verdict

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrow Margin#Election#Ap#Commonwealth Court#Democrat#Pennsylvania Senate#Republican

Comments / 0

Community Policy