Seamus Coleman has signalled his intention to play on for the Republic of Ireland despite missing out on a trip to the 2022 World Cup finals.The 33-year-old Everton defender will hope to retain his place in Stephen Kenny’s team for Sunday night’s final Group A qualifier in Luxembourg after performing commendably against Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury in Thursday evening’s goalless draw with Portugal.But asked if he will make himself available for the forthcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns, the Ireland captain was unequivocal.Coleman said: “As long as I warrant my place in the team with my...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO