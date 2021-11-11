Ayana Contreras

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic plays an outsized role in the cultural lifeblood of Chicago. It's a city that has served as a...

www.wcbe.org

Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
wcbe.org

Jesse De La Pena

Jesse is the host and producer of Vocalo's "5 O'Clock Mix" and the "Friday Night DJ Series". He's the founder of the Vocalo's DJ Collective, "Quest 4 The Best" DJ Competition and the Know Chicago music series. He also curates special music programming that highlights artists that are meaningful to the Urban Alternative experience.
ENTERTAINMENT
Majic 107.5/97.5

VERZUZ Is Back! Two More Matchups Announced!

The fact is that the pandemic gave us a music phenomenon that has taken over the country is a product from super-producers Swizz Beatz & Timbaland. They coined the battle between two musical acts as VERZUZ. And the brand has grown from Instagram live to live events between two music heavyweights from The Lox vs. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
Vibe

Tina Turner Sues Longtime Impersonator, Ruling Could Potentially Be A “Big Problem” For Industry

On Oct. 6, it was reported that Tina Turner sold her name, likeness, image, and entire catalog to BMG as her final farewell to the music industry. The acquisition came as a surprise to fans, despite the “Proud Mary” singer announcing that she was done with the music business during promotion for her documentary, TINA.  However, according to a Nov. 9 report, Turner may have one final say on how her “likeness” is being used. Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher—who’s been impersonating Turner for nearly 20 years—is being sued by the singer over her unofficial tribute show based in Germany, entitled Simply The Best. Turner’s...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Lands New Medical Drama

Just a little over five years after departing from NBC’s Chicago PD, Sophia Bush has reportedly landed a role on a new medical series called Good Sam. According to CBS, Good Sam follows Dr. Samantha Griffith as she learned the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. She received the role after the “leader” of the hospital, who happens to be her father, fell into a coma. “But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties. Sam can only relent, right? The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

