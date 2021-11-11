The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 41-16 loss to Browns

After everything that happened this week, the Browns rallied and won the Battle of Ohio with their most complete game of the season, coming away with a 41-16 victory. The Bengals received the opening kickoff, and the closest Cleveland came to stopping them was a 3rd-and-8 to begin the drive following two run plays. That’s when Joe Burrow started throwing the ball, connecting with a variety of receivers to set up a goal-to-go situation. The Browns’ defense stiffened up, and on 3rd-and-goal from the 8 yard line, they sacked Burrow. But DT Malik McDowell was offsides, giving Burrow another crack to score. The mistake actually paid off for Cleveland, as Burrow fired a pass to the pylon and CB Denzel Ward jumped it, taking it 99 yards for a touchdown.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO