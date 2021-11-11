CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 41-16 loss to Browns

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was less than ideal. The Cincinnati Bengals had an opportunity to regain traction in the AFC playoff picture and largely...

Dawgs By Nature

Browns-Bengals Final Score: Cleveland play most complete game of season in 41-16 win

After everything that happened this week, the Browns rallied and won the Battle of Ohio with their most complete game of the season, coming away with a 41-16 victory. The Bengals received the opening kickoff, and the closest Cleveland came to stopping them was a 3rd-and-8 to begin the drive following two run plays. That’s when Joe Burrow started throwing the ball, connecting with a variety of receivers to set up a goal-to-go situation. The Browns’ defense stiffened up, and on 3rd-and-goal from the 8 yard line, they sacked Burrow. But DT Malik McDowell was offsides, giving Burrow another crack to score. The mistake actually paid off for Cleveland, as Burrow fired a pass to the pylon and CB Denzel Ward jumped it, taking it 99 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengal Beatdown: Cleveland Crushes Cincinnati 41-16 in Battle of Ohio

The Bengals were hoping to beat the Browns and keep pace in the AFC North, instead they're in danger of falling to last place in the division. Cleveland crushed Cincinnati 34-16 on Sunday, showing the Bengals and the rest of the NFL that they could still be the best team in the AFC North.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 41, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Cornerback Denzel Ward set the tone with an opening drive pick-six, and the Cleveland Browns‘ offense followed suit with a balanced attack to dismantle the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-16, in Week 9. Quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed two scores and made zero turnover-worthy plays following a putrid passing performance last week. All...
NFL
Times Daily

Browns close chaotic week by dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16

CINCINNATI (AP) — With drama swirling and doubt threatening to wreck Cleveland's season, Myles Garrett felt Baker Mayfield needed to address the Browns before kickoff. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
