OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the United Nations climate change conference wraps up in Scotland, countries are being asked to drastically cut back on their emissions by 2030. By mid-century, the hope is to reach net zero, the point at which greenhouse gases created by humans do not exceed trees’ and plants’ capacity to remove them from the atmosphere. One way to do that is by continuing to invest in renewable energy sources. It’s something that’s happening here in Maryland, with plans to install the state’s first offshore wind farm underway. “It’s a resource that’s underutilized,” said Kim Abplanalp, a Delmarva native...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO