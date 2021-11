In Test Ride, TZR staff reviews the popular fitness workouts, equipment, and trends making waves in the wellness industry to see what all the buzz is about. I’ve gone through a number of fitness phases over the years. I’ve been an avid outdoor runner, hot yoga enthusiast, and amateur boxer. The latter in particular was my preference until, well, March 2020. Although I consider myself a lover not a fighter, hitting a punching bag for 45 minutes to a Cardi B playlist did wonders for my mental health. I always walked out of my boxing classes feeling energized and stress-free. Since then, I’ve struggled to find an at-home workout that kept me motivated in this way. So when I had the opportunity to review the buzzy Liteboxer, I jumped at the chance to recapture the magic.

