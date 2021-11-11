Proceeds from Charlotte Marathon to go towards special program at Hemby Children's Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to help make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the Baton Rouge community?. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is known to help so many families across Louisiana, and this is why we want you to know about their annual Mediathon fundraiser. You have the chance to help out even more children by donating money that will go toward new equipment.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO