Proceeds from Charlotte Marathon to go towards special program at Hemby Children's Hospital

fox46.com
 5 days ago

On November 13, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is...

www.fox46.com

residentnews.net

Wolfson Children’s Hospital announces landmark donation from local family in support of new critical care tower

Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville announced it has received a landmark gift from The Borowy Family Foundation toward the new children’s critical care tower, slated to open January 25, 2022. The generous donation will be recognized by establishing the newest addition to the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Boston

Boston Children’s Hospital holds 2nd virtual annual toy drive program

“We just want the donors to know how grateful we are; it means so much to us because it means so much to families and patients.”. For the second time, Boston Children’s Hospital is hosting their toy drive program virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital announced Oct. 18. The toy drive was switched to a virtual format last year after the pandemic broke out and visitors were not allowed into the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
WAFB

Annual Mediathon fundraiser with OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to help make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the Baton Rouge community?. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is known to help so many families across Louisiana, and this is why we want you to know about their annual Mediathon fundraiser. You have the chance to help out even more children by donating money that will go toward new equipment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTRF- 7News

$150K gift from Wheeling-area organization supports WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A $150,000 gift from the Wheeling-based Circus Saints & Sinners Club will support building healthier futures for children at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.  The nine-story, 150-bed facility is under construction next to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Slated for completion in early 2022, the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will […]
WHEELING, WV
fox4news.com

Hundreds of crutches donated to Cook Children’s hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas - People across Texas answered the call for crutches. Hundreds were donated to Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth after the hospital asked for help. Some donations came from as far away as west Texas. The hospital blames the global supply chain crisis for a...
FORT WORTH, TX
wrtv.com

Phoenix family loses both parents to COVID-19 on the same day

A Phoenix-area family tragically lost both of their parents to COVID-19 on the same day. Veronica and Victor Esparza had been married for more than 28 years. Earlier this year, both began exhibiting symptoms of the virus around the same time. Both had a cough and loss of taste. Eventually,...
PHOENIX, AZ
survivornet.com

2-Year-Old Boy Diagnosed With Retinoblastoma After His Mother Noticed His Eyes Were Changing Colors; When Parents Should be Concerned

A mother noticed something strange happening to her son — his eyes were changing colors. This led to a devastating retinoblastoma diagnosis. Treatment options for retinoblastoma include freezing and laser therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. As a parent, it’s vitally important to pay attention to your child’s health and take...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WETM 18 News

Religious exemptions against COVID-19 vaccine mandate end Monday for health care workers in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs. The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose […]
ROCHESTER, NY
KSAT 12

Military family looks to find a cure for daughter’s rare diagnosis

SAN ANTONIO – Marcus and Allison O’Sullivan are a young military couple with three children -- 8-year-old Brandon, 5-year-old Zack, and 3-year-old Aubrey. Like many others, life was seemingly normal for the O’Sullivan family as they hunkered down at home during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and homeschooled their two boys.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wicked Local

Make Way for Tufts Children's Hospital NICU baby from Saugus this Halloween

Tufts Children’s Hospital issued the following press release. Better “Make Way for Tufts NICU” as Tufts Children’s Hospital’s tiniest ducklings are paying homage to Boston's rich history and bringing the popular children's book to life, as they cross their way into your hearts this Halloween!. A special thanks to the...
BOSTON, MA
WOWT

Children’s Hospital launches first COVID vaccine clinic for children

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than a hundred children in the Omaha metro area received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Children’s Physicians launched its first COVID vaccine clinic for young kids Thursday evening. Health officials say the response has been overwhelming. Eleven-year-old Will Kopocis has been waiting for...
OMAHA, NE
myrgv.com

Driscoll breaks ground on RGV children’s hospital

EDINBURG — Pediatric health care is about to be more accessible in the Rio Grande Valley as construction begins on Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley. Driscoll Children’s Hospital and DHR Health celebrated the groundbreaking of the first standalone children’s hospital in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. “Having a...
EDINBURG, TX

