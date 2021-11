The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's game with the chance to go 3-0 in the AFC North and take control of the division. After a disappointing and surprising loss to the New York Jets in Week 8, the Bengals got blown out on their home turf. The Bengals fall to 5-4 on the year after losing to the Browns 41-16 and are now tied for fourth place in the AFC North.

