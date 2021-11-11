Bellator 271 weigh-in results: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh official; one prelim canceled

MIAMI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 271 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in Miami. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in were women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) and challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA), who fight in the main event. Both women hit their 145-pound championship weight mark.

The full Bellator 271 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145) – for women’s featherweight title

Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Aaron Pico (145.4)

Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. **Pam Sorenson (146.8)

Rakim Cleveland (249.6) vs. Steve Mowry (249.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)

Colton Hamm (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.4)

Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2) – 128-pound catchweight

Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. *Shane O’Shea ()

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (170.8)

*O’Shea did not weigh-in for undisclosed reasons; fight canceled

**Sorenson has one hour to make the 146-pound featherweight limit