Bellator 271 weigh-in results: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh official; one prelim canceled

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 5 days ago
MIAMI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 271 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in Miami. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in were women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) and challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA), who fight in the main event. Both women hit their 145-pound championship weight mark.

The full Bellator 271 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145) – for women’s featherweight title
  • Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)
  • Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Aaron Pico (145.4)
  • Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. **Pam Sorenson (146.8)
  • Rakim Cleveland (249.6) vs. Steve Mowry (249.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)
  • Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)
  • Colton Hamm (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.4)
  • Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2) – 128-pound catchweight
  • Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. *Shane O’Shea ()
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)
  • Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (170.8)

*O’Shea did not weigh-in for undisclosed reasons; fight canceled

**Sorenson has one hour to make the 146-pound featherweight limit

