Bellator 271 weigh-in results: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh official; one prelim canceled
MIAMI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 271 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in Miami. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Among those weighing in were women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) and challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA), who fight in the main event. Both women hit their 145-pound championship weight mark.
The full Bellator 271 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145) – for women’s featherweight title
- Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)
- Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Aaron Pico (145.4)
- Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. **Pam Sorenson (146.8)
- Rakim Cleveland (249.6) vs. Steve Mowry (249.6)
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)
- Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)
- Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)
- Colton Hamm (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.4)
- Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2) – 128-pound catchweight
- Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. *Shane O’Shea ()
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)
- Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (170.8)
*O’Shea did not weigh-in for undisclosed reasons; fight canceled
**Sorenson has one hour to make the 146-pound featherweight limit
