How logjams at LA’s ports highlighted the global supply chain crisis - and pointed to ways to fix it

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout—or maybe you should. Millions of dollars' worth of holiday presents and other goods Americans have ordered are stuck on giant container ships, waiting for a space to unload at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Call it a case of Freight Expectations. There's so much cargo arriving from Asia, that some of it has been diverted to other ports in the country. It's led to an epic traffic jam that no one seems able to untangle and it's revealed deep flaws in America's supply chain. What started as a shop-from-home binge during the pandemic has had lasting effects. Retailers warn these holidays will be marked by empty shelves, higher prices, and lost jobs unless the backlog is cleared. We wanted to see what it's like in the busiest ports in the country but first, we had to get on board.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO