How logjams at LA’s ports highlighted the global supply chain crisis - and pointed to ways to fix it

By Patrick Henry
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tweetstorm about the congestion at LA’s ports has focused attention on the supply chain crisis. COVID-19 played a big role in creating the disruption that is dragging on the global economy. Governments in the US and other countries are stepping up efforts to remove the bottlenecks. Flexport founder...

www.weforum.org

KTLA

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt […]
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Long Beach Port Exec: ‘It’s Time for Transformational Change to the Supply Chain’

Port of Long Beach executive director Mario Cordero believes the key to streamlining operations may lie in adopting an “Amazon mindset.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LONG BEACH, CA
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Supply Chain Challenges Ag Sector

**Supply chain issues are challenging the ag sector, and farmers and ranchers hoping for quick solutions may be out of luck. The Associated Press reports a significant backlog of ships entering U.S. waters and fewer ships making a voyage back across the ocean as a big reason U.S. exports have slowed down.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
Napa Valley Register

Here’s how California can help fix America’s broken supply chain

The global supply chain crisis is daunting. Congestion and bottlenecks across the West Coast have left large cargo vessels stranded at anchor for weeks on end. Across the country, our supply chain has faced major disruptions, driving up costs for consumers and inevitably causing major delays in delivery of essential goods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Supply chain logjam: Where logistics and politics collide

When the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday delves into the nation’s snarled supply chain, lawmakers are likely to be snarled themselves in fraught politics and complex logistics. Republicans say the nation’s backed-up ports, delayed deliveries and resulting inflation reflect President Joe Biden’s policies, nicknaming the problem the “Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
World Economic Forum

Here's how shipping can change course to hit emissions targets

Majority of ships used for maritime transport use fossil fuels, producing emissions levels equivalent to the whole of Germany. International shipping must cut emissions by a third this decade and get on a path to zero emissions before 2050, say experts. The operation and efficiency of shipping can be improved...
INDUSTRY
securitymagazine.com

The three C's of supply chain risk

Crime, climate and a convergence of threats emerge as dominant risks to the global supply chain. The British Standards Institute (BSI) Supply Chain Risk Insights report, which analyzes BSI data from the organization's web-based intelligence system, Connect Screen, provides insight into the significance of these threats while offering analysis and practical guidance to organizations on best practices to mitigate and counter risks.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Using “queuing theory” to understand supply chain logjams

One month after the Joe Biden administration announced a plan to ease supply chain congestion by opening the Port of Los Angeles 24/7, there is still a record backlog of container ships off the coast of Southern California, waiting for a spot to unload. Plus, the average wait time for a ship arriving at the Port of Los Angeles has reached 17.7 days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

3 reasons to use a zero-trust approach for supply chain cybersecurity

In an increasingly digital world, supply chain cyberattacks are growing in number and severity due to their scalability. A zero-trust approach could help increase supply chain resilience in the face of such attacks. By boosting the cybersecurity of each individual company in a supply chain, this method could help to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

US Economy: Janet Yellen Warns Of 'Global Trading Consequences' From China's Billions In Real Estate Debt

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration is monitoring China’s real estate debt with the world’s most indebted property constructer in the world. China's second-largest property developer, Evergrande, owes more than $300 billion to creditors. Appearing Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," Yellen was asked about fears behind a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seattle Times

As supply lines strain, some corporations rewrite production playbook

The pandemic caught Stanley Black & Decker midway through an overhaul of its 18-country supply chain. Executives at the toolmaker’s New Britain, Conn., headquarters already had shifted most production of heavy-duty industrial products closer to customers in the United States and Europe. But efforts to do the same with Stanley’s popular hand tools were unfinished when the coronavirus pandemic began disrupting global commerce.
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

‘Watch out below!’ as supply chain chaos comes to an end

“What goes up, comes down” is usually a good motto when prices start to reach for the skies. As the great investor Bob Farrell noted in his 10 Rules, they usually go further than you think. But they don’t then correct by going sideways. The charts showing US lumber prices,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Packed ports and empty shelves: Inside the issues behind the U.S. supply chain crisis

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout—or maybe you should. Millions of dollars' worth of holiday presents and other goods Americans have ordered are stuck on giant container ships, waiting for a space to unload at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Call it a case of Freight Expectations. There's so much cargo arriving from Asia, that some of it has been diverted to other ports in the country. It's led to an epic traffic jam that no one seems able to untangle and it's revealed deep flaws in America's supply chain. What started as a shop-from-home binge during the pandemic has had lasting effects. Retailers warn these holidays will be marked by empty shelves, higher prices, and lost jobs unless the backlog is cleared. We wanted to see what it's like in the busiest ports in the country but first, we had to get on board.
INDUSTRY

