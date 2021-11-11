CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog tests positive for Covid after catching it from its owner

By Lisa Joyner (née Walden)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official case of a pet dog catching Covid-19 from its owner has been recorded in the UK. Following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory in Surrey last week, health officials said the pet was in a veterinary surgery for unrelated reasons when the dog's owner tested...

