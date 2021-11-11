Dog tests positive for Covid after catching it from its owner

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.

