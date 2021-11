Please join us for the fourth episode in our Entrepreneurial Education Series hosted by Blake Darcy '78, founder and CEO of several fintech companies. You’re excited about your Big Idea. You have created a plan and developed the minimal viable product (at least in concept). Now all you need is some money to begin moving to the next level. Who do you target? How do you approach potential investors? How do you know what to ask for regarding terms? What makes an effective pitch deck? How do you present the concept to investors? Panelists Woody Marshall '90, Phil Sanderson '90, and Amy Owens Goodfriend '82 will address the issues entrepreneurs need to understand before starting the money raising process and pitching your idea. The first part of the event will be a formal Q & A moderated by Blake, followed by a general Q & A from the audience.

CLINTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO