Barcelona lack transfer funds for January window under new coach Xavi - sources

Gareth Bale will not start Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Tuesday – and could miss out altogether.Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.The Wales captain trained on his own away from the main group on Monday.Wales will make a late decision on whether the Real Madrid forward and their record goalscorer makes the bench against the world’s top-ranked team.Manager Robert Page: “He was never going to start against Belgium. We knew that coming into camp. The plan was...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO