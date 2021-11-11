CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previously lost Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison track found in loft set for release

Cover picture for the articleA previously lost track featuring Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison, which was...

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
Ringo Starr
George Harrison
Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic

A song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been played in public for the first time, after the composer discovered the tape more than 50 years after it was recorded. Suresh Joshi, 77, said he met The Beatles stars when he was recording music for a documentary at London’s Trident Studios in 1968, at the same time as the group was recording Hey Jude.
George Harrison's childhood home up for auction

The childhood home of George Harrison is up for auction. The Beatles guitarist moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949 when he was six years old. He rehearsed with John Lennon and Paul McCartney at the house, which the Harrisons left in 1962 just as the Fab Four were about to hit the big time.
Ever Heard Of The Mystery Bass Track From George Harrison’s 1968 Hit

Fans of The Beatles have long discussed and debated the mystery bass in one of George Harrison’s finest compositions – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”. It’s a pretty simple question, but the answer is far more complex. Who played bass in the classic hit?. For most of their songs, it...
Ringo Starr Set To Teach A Drumming Masterclass

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has teamed up with Masterclass to provide an online course on drumming and creative collaboration. The course will launch on November 22. Ringo’s involvement was announced during Masterclass’ first-ever First Look event, where the online education subscription platform revealed their upcoming line of new courses, learning experiences, and initiatives to aid underserved communities.
Listen to a long-lost psychedelic pop epic featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison

A long-lost psychedelic pop recording featuring The Beatles' George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been unearthed in an attic in Birmingham, UK. The song, Radhe Shaam, was originally recorded in 1968 at Trident Studios in London, where Harrison and Starr were working on The Beatles' classic Hey Jude. Broadcaster and journalist Suresh Joshi was also at Trident, working on the soundtrack to a documentary, and the two Beatles offered to play on the song.
Ringo Starr to host MasterClass online tutorial presentation later this month

Ringo Starr is part of the latest list of celebrities who have been confirmed to host their own virtual tutorial sessions as part of the ongoing MasterClass series. The former Beatles drummer’s class, which is scheduled to premiere on November 22, will feature him teaching drumming and creative collaboration. The...
New podcast focusing on ‘Let It Be,’ featuring interviews with Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr, premiered today

The second season of the Amazon Originals podcast Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums debuted today with an episode focusing on The Beatles' final studio effort, Let It Be. The Let It Be episode features new interviews with surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who share recollections about the making of the album, including the band's historic final concert on the roof of Apple headquarters in London.
That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Nov.19.
Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
