According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VirTra had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. VirTra closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO