CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

This Vet + Military Chef Who Became Blind While Serving Used His Love of Cooking to Heal

By Rachael Ray Show Staff
rachaelrayshow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Sergeant Aaron Hale always loved being in the kitchen. No surprise then that when he joined the United States Navy in 1999, where he served for eight years, that's exactly what they had him do—cook. At one point, he was even whipping up meals for the admiral, the commander of...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Veterans Day photos: Honoring those who served in the military

OAKLAND, Calif. - Have you thanked a veteran today?. Each year, America pays tribute to all those who served in the military on Veterans Day, which became a national holiday in 1938. It's held on Nov. 11 because that's the date that World War I officially ended, on the 11th...
OAKLAND, CA
94.5 KATS

14 Rock Stars Who Served in the U.S. Military

On the very first Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson addressed the country. "To us in America," he said, "the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations."
actionnewsnow.com

Families honor and remember loved who served in the military

IGO, Calif. - Many people visited the Veterans Cemetery to remember and those who served our country. “Every Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Christmas, anything that is pertinent to our dad and our mom,” said Colleen Hudson, “We're out here laying flowers. Our dad passed away in 2018 and our mom just seven weeks later.”
IGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Cochlear Implants#Veteran#Meningitis#The United States Navy#The U S 6th Fleet#Eod
praisedc.com

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military

Wednesday marked the annual observation of the Veterans Day holiday to celebrate and honor America’s men and women who served the country in the military. Originating in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, Veterans Day honors those selfless Americans who sacrificed their lives to defend and fight for the country. That...
MILITARY
Kicker 102.5

Country Singers Who Served in the Military

Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere. Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.
NASHVILLE, AR
conwaydailysun.com

Cooking = love: Chefs share family culinary memories

CONWAY — Cooking = love. It’s a time-honored equation that especially comes into play at holiday gatherings, and ready or not, they’re just around the corner, with Thanksgiving only a few weeks away. At least three local chefs embody that equation: Nancy (Turgeon Wiggin) Keyes of Tamworth, Gary Sheldon of...
CONWAY, NH
yoursun.com

Veteran uses art to heal, help other vets

NORTH PORT — Phillip Scott Moore will share his story about his time serving overseas at the North Port Art Center on Veterans Day. Moore, who was a sergeant in the Army, is a veteran of the Iraq war. Through his photos and paintings, he used creativity to help heal...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Max Cleland, Vietnam Vet Who Served in Senate After Losing Limbs in Grenade Blast, Dies at 79

Max Cleland, the Vietnam vet who lost three of his limbs in a grenade blast before spending four decades in public service, has died at the age of 79. Cleland’s personal assistant, Linda Dean, told The Washington Post the Democrat died of heart failure at his Atlanta home. In 1968, Cleland picked up a stray hand grenade in Vietnam and lost his right hand and two legs. He wrote of the incident in 1980: “The blast jammed my eyeballs back into my skull, temporarily blinding me... When my eyes cleared I looked at my right hand. It was gone... Then I tried to stand but couldn’t. I looked down. My right leg and knee were gone. My left leg was a soggy mass of bloody flesh mixed with green fatigue cloth.” However, after a triple amputation, he went on to lead the Veterans Administration under President Jimmy Carter, served as Georgia’s secretary of state, then was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996. He lost a re-election fight in 2002 after his Republican opponent questioned his courage to lead alongside images Osama bin Laden. After leaving office, he disavowed his support for the Iraq War, calling it “the worst vote I ever cast.”
ATLANTA, GA
chapelboro.com

UNC Helps a Vietnam Vet Get His Purple Heart – 50 Years After He Served

U.S. Army veteran John Spencer served in Vietnam more than 50 years ago. Unlike many other vets, however, he’s been living for decades without the benefits and awards that he deserved – one of those being a Purple Heart. A program at the UNC School of Law changed that for Spencer.
MILITARY
Classic Rock 105.1

13 Musicians Who’ve Served in the US Military

Happy Veterans Day! Today we remember those who've served in the United States military, and we can salute a few musicians who've taken the honor at one point or another. Maynard James Keenan of Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer joined the army after graduating high school in hopes that the G.I. Bill would help with his desire to go to art school. Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst served a brief stint in the Navy. All That Remains' Phil Labonte was in the Marines after several of his family members had served in different branches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy