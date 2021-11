Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Train 360 is our latest training column, designed to give you a deeper look at the many different aspects that go into a professional athlete executing a key workout. A key workout is considered a session that will yield significant fitness gains and is often positioned in a training program so that the athlete can hit it feeling relatively fresh and able to give it their all. As well as the key workout (which is listed in full below), there are many other factors to consider, including: “primer” sessions in the days leading in, activation and mobility exercises beforehand, fueling and nutrition (both before, during, and after the workout), mental preparation, and all of the gear and equipment involved. We’ve got it all outlined below from Ironman champion and Kona runner-up Ben Hoffman as he gives us the deep dive on his key long run session.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO