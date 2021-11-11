ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Lower for Second Straight Day on Hot CPI Data

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

www.investing.com

investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks Poised for Gains

Factors including rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the Fed’s tapering are expected to drive stock market volatility in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on dividend-paying stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Triton (TRTN), Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), and Natural Resource Partners (NRP) for a steady income stream. The companies’ strong fundamentals should help their stocks dodge market volatility and perform steadily. So, let’s examine these names. Do read on.While the benchmark stock indexes are hovering near their all-time highs, factors including historically high inflation, supply-chain disruptions, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering its bond-buying this month could lead to immense volatility in the near term.
STOCKS
94.1 Duke FM

European stocks extend gains for sixth straight day

(Reuters) – European stocks inched up for a sixth consecutive session to trade near record highs on Wednesday, as some positive earnings reports helped overshadow worries that soaring natural gas prices were feeding into inflationary pressures. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lifted Wall...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks dip, oil slides and havens shine as growth nerves nag

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stock markets slipped on Thursday and safe havens such as government bonds, gold and the yen were supported in Asia, as a hint of uneasiness crept in over the outlook for interest rates and growth, particularly outside of the United States. Oil prices skidded to a six-week...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.58%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 0.33%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street ends lower as retailers stoke inflation fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks ended Wednesday lower on inflation fears and supply chain concerns stemming from retailers' earnings, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was the latest big-name retailer to report positive results,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed After Negative Session

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early APAC trades on Thursday, following a negative session on Wednesday as investors weighed strong earnings against persistent inflation fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17 points, or 0.58% to 35,931.06, the S&P 500 slipped 12.23 points or 0.26% to 4,688.68...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) dropped 0.62% to $281.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $14.06 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Soar

With stocks continuing to hit new highs, even with threats like inflation hanging over the market, investors should focus on companies that have a higher chance of performance in the future. That's why investors should consider stocks like Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).Even as inflation and a host of other threats have unnerved many investors, stocks continue to hit new record highs. This rally was helped over the past month by a very strong third quarter earnings season. Plus, stocks are still one of the most attractive asset classes right now, with interest rates so low.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

VanEck's 'lowest-cost' bitcoin linked ETF is down Tuesday but it's outperforming ProShares and Valkyrie funds down 5%

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy Fund on Tuesday is seeing its first day of trading, with the bitcoin futures-pegged exchange-traded fund, which bills itself as the "lowest-cost" option, compared against rivals, outperforming "spot" bitcoin values . VanEck's ETF was down less 1%, at last check, on Tuesday afternoon, in its first day of trading on Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s Cboe BZX exchange. By comparison, spot bitcoin was down more than 5%, in line with the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF , which also are pegged to bitcoin futures traded on the CME Group's Chicago...
STOCKS

