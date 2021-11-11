Stocks Lower for Second Straight Day on Hot CPI Data

Factors including rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the Fed’s tapering are expected to drive stock market volatility in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on dividend-paying stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Triton (TRTN), Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), and Natural Resource Partners (NRP) for a steady income stream. The companies’ strong fundamentals should help their stocks dodge market volatility and perform steadily. So, let’s examine these names. Do read on.While the benchmark stock indexes are hovering near their all-time highs, factors including historically high inflation, supply-chain disruptions, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering its bond-buying this month could lead to immense volatility in the near term.
