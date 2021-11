It’s that time of year, where Western New York becomes covered with a blanket of snow, but you would hope it’s not this much at once, especially during the holidays. If you are someone who likes to procrastinate on gathering the necessities for Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to plan ahead and start shopping for that turkey now. I doubt you would want to shovel a foot of snow out of your driveway just to grab the cranberry sauce you forgot.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO