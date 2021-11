Sign up for Today at COP26, our free daily briefing on all the latest news and analysis from the crucial climate summit. Wednesday at COP26 was largely disappointing and rather chaotic, but Thursday has been rather more successful. While some new reports have hammered home the severity of the climate threat, there have also been major advances towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and thus cutting greenhouse gas emissions. “It’s a bit early to say whether we’re on track for a fully successful COP but the early signs seem reasonably good,” according to Jacob Werksman, the EU’s top climate negotiator.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO