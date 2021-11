On a night where Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal was admittedly not totally mentally invested in the game due to the death of his Grandmother, the Wizards were still able to pull out a gritty 97-94 win over the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to some late-game heroics from Kyle Kuzma. While Beal might have scored just 13 points on 4-19 shooting, he still dished out seven assists and seven rebounds and still managed to be +7 in his 37 minutes on the floor. Beal will reportedly miss Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic as well.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO