TRYVIUM TRAVELS ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WHIT RAKUTEN

GlobalSign's newest location offers complete support of the company's suite of Digital Identity solutions. BOSTON, MA and BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the opening of a new office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. GlobalSign's new office is a full-service facility, equipped to provide faster customer response time, interaction in local languages and conduct business in the local currency, strengths that will be attractive to area companies. The new location will enable GlobalSign to offer complete support on solutions for certificate automation, digital signatures, SSL and all solutions related to Public Key Infrastructure and certificate lifecycle management, all of which are requirements for Brazilian government regulations.
Comments / 0