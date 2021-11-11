TRYVIUM TRAVELS ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNERSHIP WHIT RAKUTEN

Tampa Bay Wave is strengthening its tech influence across the bay.Driving the news: The startup accelerator announced a partnership with the University of South Florida's business school yesterday, laying the foundation for huge tech industry growth on both sides of the bridge.The first cohort for the new FinTech|X Accelerator will be selected in 2022 and will focus on startups blending technology and financial services, like online banking, crypto and crowdfunding.Starting in mid-April, in-person programming and events will take place primarily on USF's St. Petersburg campus during the 90-day accelerator.Why it matters: After Forbes named Tampa the nation's top tech city,...

